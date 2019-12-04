Willie Nelson says he’s quit smoking marijuana

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KSAT/CNN NEWSOURCE) — For Willie Nelson, there’s nothing better than stepping out onto the stage.

“It’s an energy exchange,” the singer said. “They give me a lot of good positive energy and I hope I’m giving positive energy and for an hour, they get away from everything they don’t like.”

Still, performing at 86 years old keeps him in shape.

“Singing out there for an hour is a good workout,” he said. “Your lungs are the biggest muscle you got, so when you’re out there working, you are working out.”

However, Nelson admitted that years of smoking marijuana has taken its toll on his lungs.

“I have abused my lungs quite a bit in the past, so breathing is a little more difficult these days that I have to be careful,” he said. “I’ve mistreated myself since I was this big. I started out smoking cedar bark and it went from that to cigarettes or whatever and that almost killed me.”

It didn’t, so he made a decision.

“I don’t smoke anymore,” Nelson said. “I take better care of myself today than I did then.”

Nelson’s health issues have prompted rumors that he’s near death, struggling to stay alive. Do those rumors upset him?

“I don’t give a (expletive), excuse me,” he said. “I’m here. I’m glad to be here. I’m lucky to be here.”

Nelson’s signature song, “On the Road Again,” says it all.

“I love this, but this is my home,” he said.

