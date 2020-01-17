WI teacher admits to ‘defecating’ in park for years

WHITEWATER, Wis. (CNN) — A Wisconsin teacher paid thousands of dollars in fines after he was caught repeatedly defecating in a public park.

Jeffrey Churchwell was preparing to leave Natureland Park Thursday. The high school teacher had little to say before leaving the Whitewater park he’s accused of defecating in for more than two years.

The Walworth County Public Works Department had to sometimes clean up the mess multiple times a week.

“We’d get a lot of complaints about it as well,” County Public Works Director Richard Hough said. “We’re relieved that we’re not having to put resources into that clean-up effort and we’re able to focus on more important things.”

The problem got so bad, the department installed a trail camera to catch the culprit.

“It started capturing — was this person driving to the park? And that gave us enough information that we shared it with the sheriff’s department,” Hough said.

When confronted by authorities, Churchwell reportedly said he did it for convenience and to be disrespectful.

In the same parking lot where Churchwell was leaving, there is a working public restroom.

Churchwell is a longtime teacher of the Milton School District.

“Teachers are the people that are supposed to be giving our kids an education. Not using a park as a bathroom,” park-goer Tyler Fruend said.

According to authorities, Churchwell had to pay a fine of over $6,000. The school district says he is currently on leave and that he will be retiring on January 16th.

