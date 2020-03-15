1  of  39
Closings
ADVENT EPISCOPAL SCHOOL ALABASTER CITY SCHOOLS Birmingham Barons 2020 season Birmingham Bulls Birmingham Public Library locations Blount County Schools City of Pell City Facilities City of Tuscaloosa Early Head Start Ephesus Academy Fairfield City Schools Gadsden City Schools (End of Business) Greater Birmingham Humane Society Hale County Schools Haleyville City Schools Head Start Helena City Court for Tuesday March 17th Hoover City Schools Hoover City Schools Hoover Met Complex (Finley Center Walking Track still Open) Hoover Municipal Court Sessions Hoover Public Library Hoover Recreation Center Hoover Senior Center Irondale Public Library Irondale Senior Activity Center LEEDS CITY SCHOOLS Marion County Schools McWane Science Center Mountain Brook Schools (No E-Learning Day) Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema State Archery Championship State Capitol Tours Sumiton Christian School SWAC basketball games at Bartow Arena TRUSSVILLE CITY SCHOOLS Tuscaloosa Municipal Court Proceedings Walker County Schools Winfield City Schools

Why the rush on toilet paper? One economist believes he knows

National

by: WAVY

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — While many people understand the rush on hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and bottled water in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, the one product flying off the shelves that have people puzzled?

Toilet paper.

Across the country, the isles where toilet paper is kept are bare.

“I really needed toilet paper, I don’t have much left,” said Cinita Brothers, a Hampton, VA resident, who came out empty-handed from a Kroger store.

Coronavirus, or COVID-19, is a respiratory infection and none of the symptoms match up with any issue toilet paper is used to deal with.

However, Dr. Jay Zagorsky, Senior Lecturer at Boston University’s Questrom School of Business, points to “Zero Risk Bias” as the reason.

“Zero Risk Bias (is when) people prefer to try to eliminate one type of possibly superficial risk entirely rather than do something that would reduce their total risk by a greater amount,” Zagorsky wrote for the online publication The Conversation.

“Hoarding also makes people feel secure. This is especially relevant when the world is faced with a novel disease over which all of us have little or no control. However, we can control things like having enough toilet paper in case we are quarantined.”

While supplies are limited, many stores have limited the amount of toilet paper people can purchase.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories