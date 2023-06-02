BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — If you are wondering why your social media feed is filled with orange, you are not alone.

Today is National Gun Violence Awareness Day, which is celebrated on the first Friday of June every year. In 2015, National Gun Violence Awareness Day was first commemorated to remember Chicago teen Hadiya Pendleton, who was shot and killed in 2013. Her 18th birthday would have been in 2015.

Orange was the color chosen to be worn because it is typically the color used by hunters to alert others not to shoot.

Now, for the past eight years, people across the nation have worn orange on the first Friday of June to honor those who have been the victims or survivors of gun violence.