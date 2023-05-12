COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – White Castle, the fast-food restaurant beloved by both Harold and Kumar, is celebrating National Slider Day with discounts and free hamburgers.

The Ohio-based chain is offering free cheese sliders in stores on Monday, May 15, in celebration of the company’s self-proclaimed “National Slider Day.”

“It’s fun to celebrate the burger that put White Castle on the map over 100 years ago and launched an entire fast-food industry,” said Jamie Richardson, the vice president of White Castle, in a press release issued earlier this week. “What better way to show some slider love than by giving away a free cheese slider to those who crave the brand?”

No other purchases are necessary to claim the free cheese slider, but customers will have to show a digital coupon upon ordering.

Each customer is also limited to one free slider per visit.

White Castle’s signature sliders debuted in 1921 upon the opening of the first White Castle restaurant in Wichita, Kansas. The company later expanded to include restaurants in over a dozen states.

In addition to Monday’s deal on free sliders, White Castle is also offering a digital coupon for its dessert-on-a-stick, valid between May 12 and May 14 in honor of Mother’s Day. Those without any nearby locations can currently take advantage of an Instacart coupon for the brand’s frozen sliders, as well.