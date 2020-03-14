1  of  41
Closings
Alabaster City Schools ALABASTER CITY SCHOOLS All Alabama Schools Barons games National Anthem auditions Bessemer City Schools Bessemer City Schools Birmingham Barons 2020 season Birmingham Bulls Birmingham City Schools Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama Cher at the BJCC City of Tuscaloosa Early Head Start Fairfield City Schools Greater Birmingham Humane Society Head Start Helena City Court for Tuesday March 17th Homewood City School Jefferson County Schools Jefferson County Schools LEEDS CITY SCHOOLS McWane Science Center Mountain Brook City Schools Negro Southern League Museum’s Jackie Robinson Street Festival Oneonta City Schools Pelham City Schools Pell City Schools Rebel Run at Vestavia Hills High School Shelby County Schools Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema St. Clair County Schools State Archery Championship State Capitol Tours SWAC basketball games at Bartow Arena Tarrant City Schools The Birmingham Public Library’s Partnership Community Health Fair The NCAA Division II Track and Field and Women’s Basketball TRUSSVILLE CITY SCHOOLS UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball Vestavia City Schools Village 2 Village 10K

Where to find cleaning and disinfectant wipes online

National

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

NOVATO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Shelves where disinfectant wipes are usually displayed is nearly empty at a Target store on March 02, 2020 in Novato, California. As fears of the Coronavirus are spreading, people are emptying the shelves cleaning supplies, protective masks and bottled water at stores in the San Francisco Bay Area. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — If you’ve been out and about, you’ve probably seen cleaning and disinfectant wipes are pretty hard to come by these days. We’ve seen a run on hand sanitizer and other household essentials like toilet paper.

Cleaning and sanitizing wipes are some of the items on the Environmental Protection Agency’s list of items that can help protect you against the coronavirus. And that’s one of the reasons they’re sold out in many stories. However, there are still some places you can snag those and similar products online.

Google Shopping

Office Depot

Staples

True Value

We’ll continue to keep this list as updated as products go out of stock or become available again.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories