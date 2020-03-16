What to do if you’re laid off due to coronavirus pandemic

1  of  38
Birmingham Barons 2020 season Birmingham Bulls Birmingham Public Library locations Blount County Schools City of Pell City Facilities City of Tuscaloosa COOSA COUNTY SCHOOLS Ephesus Academy Gadsden City Schools (End of Business) GLAD TIDINGS CHRISTIAN ACADEMY Greater Birmingham Humane Society Hale County Schools Hale County Schools Haleyville City Schools Helena City Court for Tuesday March 17th Hoover City Schools Hoover City Schools Hoover Met Complex (Finley Center Walking Track still Open) Hoover Municipal Court Sessions Hoover Public Library Hoover Recreation Center Hoover Senior Center Irondale Public Library Irondale Senior Activity Center JASPER CITY SCHOOLS MAGIC CITY ACCEPTANCE CENTER Marion County Schools Mountain Brook Schools (No E-Learning Day) Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema State Archery Championship State Capitol Tours Sumiton Christian School SWAC basketball games at Bartow Arena TALLADEGA CITY SCHOOLS Tarrant City Schools Tuscaloosa Municipal Court Proceedings Walker County Schools Winfield City Schools

As the new coronavirus continues to assault the U.S. economy, the chance that many American workers could lose their jobs in the economic downturn becomes a real possibility.

As COVID-19 spreads, social distancing is resulting in the closure of schools, retail stores, bars and restaurants, while means of travel such as flights and cruises are being canceled. In addition, millions of Americans are working from home.

For employees who lose their jobs through no fault of their own, filing for unemployment benefits could be the next step. Eligibility is determined by the requirements of individual states, which have their own unemployment insurance programs. You must choose your state to find out specific requirements.

Other benefits and programs include educational and self-employment help. Education and training programs are typically offered free or at no cost, while self-employment programs assist jobless workers in starting their own business.

