(NEXSTAR) – Whether you forgot the champagne or are searching for a snack this New Year’s weekend, you may want to be prepared before you rush to the grocery stores. Some will have limited hours or even be closed for part of the holiday weekend.

Here’s a look at what stores will – and won’t – be open for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Stores open on New Year’s Eve, closed New Year’s Day

Aldi: Hours may vary for ALDI stores on New Year’s Eve; you can check your location’s hours online. Stores will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Costco: Hours may vary by location on New Year’s Eve; you can find your local Costco’s hours here. Warehouses will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Sam’s Club: Locations will be open until 6 p.m. local time on New Year’s Eve and closed on New Year’s Day, according to the company’s website.

Trader Joe’s: Stores will close early on New Year’s Eve at 5 p.m. and remain closed on New Year’s Day, according to the company’s website.

Stores open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

Albertsons: Stores will be open until 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 8 p.m. on New Year’s Day, according to the latest ad.

BJ’s Wholesale Club: Locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, according to the company’s website. Stores will have reduced hours the next day, opening at 10 a.m. and closing at 7 p.m.

CVS: Hours for stores, pharmacies, and MinuteClinics may vary; you can check your CVS location’s hours online here.

Kroger: According to the chain’s website, Kroger’s family of stores will be open during their usual hours on both days.

Publix: Stores will be open until 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and until 7 p.m. on New Year’s Day, according to the latest Publix ad.

Rite Aid: Hours may vary by store, you can check your Rite Aid location’s hours online.

Sprouts: Stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time on New Year’s Eve, the chain’s website says, and during regular hours on New Year’s Day.

Target: Hours may vary by store. You can check your Target location’s hours online here.

Total Wine & More: Some locations will be closed on New Year’s Day. You can find your location’s hours here.

Walgreens: Stores will be open for regular business hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, but pharmacy hours may vary. You can find the hours of your Walgreens location here.

Walmart: Most stores will be open for normal operating hours from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time, but you can check your store’s hours here.

Wegmans: Stores will close at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and reopen at 6 a.m. the next day, according to Wegmans.

Whole Foods: Like others, hours may vary across stores on both New Year’s Eve and Day. You can check your store’s hours online.