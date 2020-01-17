West Point cadet sought donations to host porn star for date

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — A West Point cadet briefly tried to raise money online to cover travel and lodging costs for an adult film star to be his date for a formal banquet.

The GoFundMe page was offline Wednesday. But the military news website Task & Purpose said the page seeking help to bring adult movie star Diamond Foxxx to the upcoming event was launched this past weekend and had listed $370 in donations.

The U.S. Military Academy said Wednesday the cadet had removed the page from the site and that members of the military are barred from using their official positions for personal gain.

