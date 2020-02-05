Wendy’s to debut breakfast menu nationwide March 2

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CNN) — Start your day out with the “Breakfast Baconator”, a “Frosty-ccino” or a honey butter chicken biscuit.
Fast-food chain Wendy’s says it’s “worth waking up for!”
The company announced on Twitter Tuesday that it will start serving breakfast nationwide on March 2 at its 300-plus restaurants.
The “Breakfast Baconator” features a fresh-cracked egg, signature sausage patty and six strips of applewood smoked bacon.
