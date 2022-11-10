DUBLIN, Ohio (WJW) – Wendy’s is getting into the Christmas spirit: for the first time ever, the chain is offering a Peppermint Frosty!

“The Peppermint Frosty is our latest flavor innovation on the iconic Wendy’s Frosty that fans have come to know and love for over 50 years,” said John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation for the Wendy’s Company. “It’s the classic thick and creamy Frosty that our fans crave with bursts of fresh peppermint – every sweet bite will put you in the holiday spirit.”

The new addition will be on menus starting Nov. 15 and will be available for a limited time.

“Wendy’s is helping to make the most wonderful time of the year even sweeter by introducing an all-new Peppermint Frosty to enjoy during the holidays,” said Carl Loredo, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for the Wendy’s Company.

Frosty Key Tags are also back for purchase from Nov. 21 through January 29, 2023. For $2, you can get 365 days of Junior Frosty treats with a Frosty Key Tag.