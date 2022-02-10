PAXTON, Fla. (WMBB) — The South Walton Fire District rescued a dog that had fallen into a 15-foot deep hole on Wednesday.

The SWFD Technical Rescue Team responded for a mutual aid call to Paxton when the Walton County Fire Rescue reported that the dog had fallen in a 15-foot deep hole.

Watch for a happy ending! 🐶⬇️



SWFD Technical Rescue Team members freed a dog from a 15-foot deep hole on Wednesday on a mutual aid call in Paxton, Florida with our partners @WCFRFL.



The dog was very friendly and appeared uninjured following the rescue. pic.twitter.com/zjcTn7rAOG — South Walton Fire District (@swfdinfo) February 9, 2022

The firefighters placed a ladder into the hole, attached their rescuer to a safety line and descended the ladder and made contact with the dog.

The firefighters were able to use webbing to build the dog a safety harness and ascend the ladder with the dog in tow. The SWFD crew was able to get the pair through the small opening.

The dog was in good condition and didn’t appear injured, according to SWFD.

Walton County Animal Control and Walton County Public Works responded to the scene to evaluate the dog and fill the hole following the rescue.