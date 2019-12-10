Washington 4-year-old twins escape wreck that killed their father, seek help

CLINTON, Wash.(CNN) — On Friday just before 6 p.m., 47-year-old Cory Simmons was driving home to Langley on Bob Galbreath Road when his car careened down a 100 foot embank into a ravine.

Simmons died.

His twin girls, just four years old, managed to free themselves from the wreckage of a car, and find their way back to a rural road where a good samaritan found them.

On this day filled with grief and so much pain, Rose Simmons-McGahuey, aunt of victim Corey Simmons, is trying the understand how her favorite nephew could be gone so fast.

Simmons-McGahuey said, “I need the details I need to see. I just feel the need.”

Simmons’ two 4-year-old twins Rosaline and Aurora were in their car seats in the back seat of the car.

Simmons-McGahuey stated, “They are traumatized.”

The little girls were able to climb out of a broken window and up a steep embankment where a good samaritan stopped to help them.

Simmons-McGahuey said, “I think they kept, one saying, ‘We got to do this, we got to go home, get Mommy.'”

Simmons’ Aunt Rose said the girls knew their father had died.

Simmons-McGahuey said, “We are going to keep Corey alive for those two little girls cause I’m afraid they are going to forget him.”

Simmons’ family says he was larger than life, often called the family butterfly because he touched everyone.

He was the father of three to Hunter, 9 years old and Rosealine and Aurora only 4.

Rose Simmons-McGahuey says he was a good father and a good citizen.

Simmons-McGahuey said. “The laughter, the honestly, the good man.”

Simmons’ family described him as a jack of all trades, a builder, a painter, a concrete worker a man who worked to care for his beloved family who will always be missed.

Simmons-McGahuey said, “When we talk about Corey forever we are just going to smile and laugh.”

The state patrol is investigating what caused the car to go off the road.



