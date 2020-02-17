Wash. woman arrested on suspicion of trying to steal baby

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington woman and her teenage daughter are suspected of drugging a new mother after posing as photographers in an elaborate plot to kidnap the mother’s newborn baby.
Detectives for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department arrested a 38-year-old woman and her 16-year-old daughter who they say both went to the mother’s home after advertising free baby photos.
Police say they gave a cupcake to the victim, who felt drowsy after eating it and ordered the two to leave. Investigators say evidence suggests the woman was planning to steal a newborn baby to raise as her own.
