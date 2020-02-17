1  of  3
Closings
JACKSONVILLE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY SACRED HEART OF JESUS CATHOLIC SCHOOL ANNISTON THE DONOHO SCHOOL

Wash. woman arrested on suspicion of trying to steal baby

National

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington woman and her teenage daughter are suspected of drugging a new mother after posing as photographers in an elaborate plot to kidnap the mother’s newborn baby.

Detectives for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department arrested a 38-year-old woman and her 16-year-old daughter who they say both went to the mother’s home after advertising free baby photos.

Police say they gave a cupcake to the victim, who felt drowsy after eating it and ordered the two to leave. Investigators say evidence suggests the woman was planning to steal a newborn baby to raise as her own.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More CBS 42 Community Events