Warren County Sheriff told: Rachael Ray’s house on fire

National
Posted: / Updated:

LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. – A major house fire in Lake Luzerne could be at the home of chef and talk show host Rachael Ray.

Firefighters began battling the blaze on Chuckwagon Trail. Sheriff Jim LaFarr says he has been told the home belongs to Rachel Ray, and at this time there are no injuries.

This is a developing story and we will have more as it develops.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page