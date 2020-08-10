Warren County Sheriff told: Rachael Ray’s house on fire

LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. – A major house fire in Lake Luzerne could be at the home of chef and talk show host Rachael Ray.
Firefighters began battling the blaze on Chuckwagon Trail. Sheriff Jim LaFarr says he has been told the home belongs to Rachel Ray, and at this time there are no injuries.
This is a developing story and we will have more as it develops.
