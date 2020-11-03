Want to be sure your absentee ballot was accepted in Alabama? Check online

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — For many people, filing an absentee ballot was the preferred option for this year’s general election.

With there still being some concern over whether their vote will be counted, the Secretary of State’s Office does have a method for ensuring that your ballot was submitted and accepted.

Simply fill your information on the Alabama secretary of state’s website like you would to check if you’re registered to vote, and you can see if your ballot was accepted.

Visit the site here.

