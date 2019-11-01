Walmart introducing sugar cookie-flavored popcorn just in time for the holidays

(WIAT) — Just in time for the holidays, Walmart is taking everyone’s favorite microwavable snack and adding a Christmas twist!
The company’s Great Value brand will be releasing sugar cookie-flavored popcorn for a limited time.
You can pick up a pack of six bags of the new treat for just $1.98 at your local Walmart.
