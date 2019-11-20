Virginia customers attack drive-thru worker over bill

HENRICO COUNTY, Ala. (CNN) — Police in Virginia are looking for help in finding the suspects responsible for an assault at a fast-food drive-thru.

The attack took place at a Virginia McDonald’s earlier this month.

The suspects got out of their vehicle and attacked the drive-thru attendant. Police say the suspects had a dispute about the bill.

The video clearly shows the male and female suspects assaulting the attendant. Police say they drove off in a dark grey Toyota Camry with a damaged bumper.

