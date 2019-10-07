VIRAL VIDEO: Girl, 6, with cerebral palsy walks for first time ever

AUSTIN, Texas (WTVO) — A mom had a lot to celebrate as her 6-year-old daughter with cerebral palsy took her first steps without the help of her walker.

Love Janae filmed a video of her daughter Love in the living room of their Austin, Texas home.

Most of you know my daughter has cerebral palsy and needs her Walker to get around. She decided to get up and try walking without her walker and braces. My hero is not someone older than me it's my 6 year old princess Posted by Love Janae on Friday, October 4, 2019

“Most of you know my daughter has cerebral palsy and needs her Walker to get around,” Janae wrote on Facebook. “She decided to get up and try walking without her walker and braces. My hero is not someone older than me it’s my 6 year old princess.”

The video quickly went viral.

“I’m so proud of my baby,” Janae later wrote, “She proved that anything is possible.”

MORE HEADLINES: