Video shows daycare owner dragging child down hall

LULING, La. (CNN/WIAT) — Numerous agencies are investigating a Louisiana daycare center.

This after a video shows the owner of the facility dragging a child.

Stephanie Kidd, mother of the child drug down the hallway said, “I had to tell myself don’t watch this video because it’s hard to watch.”

Stephanie Kidd and her husband called the St. Charles Sheriff’s Office two weeks ago, when a daycare employee sent them this video of their one-year-old being dragged down the hall of Special Angels Outreach in Luling, Lousiana.

Kidd added, “I couldn’t even breathe.”

Reporter Jennifer Crockett to Luling to get answers.

Special Angels Outreach owner Lori Bercegeay (Burrsa-jay) admits she’s the adult in the video.

Bercegeay said, “I was bringing him he was walking at first but he had just started walking and I guess I was going a little too fast for him or whatever, he went kind of to his knees and he was whining.”

Bercegeay explained her center is a resource for children with intellectual and developmental differences. She says she should have had more patience.

Bercegeay stated how she was going to handle her behavior in the future.

Bercegeay said, “Yes. I guess more calm and just more careful with the kids and more aware of who is where and what are they doing.”

Kidd says she wants parents to be more careful too about who is caring for their child.

Kidd said, “Be careful who you trust your kids with.”

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services and The Louisiana Department of Education are Investigating the Incident.

The district attorney’s office will also be involved.



