VIDEO: Police officer saves residents from overnight house fire

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WJET) — An officer in Jamestown, New York, is being called a hero after saving residents from their burning home.

Officer Mark Conklin was first alerted to go to a house fire on William Street while responding to another call. He responded by immediately running to the second address, where he found a house on fire with one person outside and five others trapped inside.

Conklin requested help from the Jamestown Fire Department over his radio before helping three people outside from the main floor. He then caught a mother and one child who were trapped upstairs when they jumped to safety, according to police.

The scene was captured by Conklin’s body cam.

“I can say that I have seen many examples of heroism over the years by officers,” said Jamestown police chief Tim Jackson. “After watching the video of this incident and speaking to others involved, I can say that the actions of Officer Conklin were, to say the least, one of the most outstanding examples of bravery, heroism, and exemplary service I have seen. We, the Jamestown Police Department, are honored to have officers such as Mark Conklin working in the Jamestown Police Department.”

A GoFundMe has been started for the family.