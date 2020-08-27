LAKE CHARLES, La. ( CNN/WKRG ) — Hurricane strength winds damaged Lake Charles tower in Laura’s path as they swept across a parking lot and blew debris around.
The National Hurricane Center has determined that the center of Hurricane Laura came ashore just prior to 2:00 AM ET / 1:00 AM CT Thursday at Cameron, LA. Hurricane Laura roared ashore with maximum sustained winds at 150 mph and a minimum central pressure of just below 940 mb.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- LIVE: More than 1 million Americans applied for jobless benefits; House Speaker Pelosi speaks
- VIDEO: Hurricane strength winds damage Lake Charles tower in Laura’s path
- WATCH LIVE: Ivey, State Health Officer to provide updates on COVID-19 pandemic in Alabama
- Newsfeed Now: Laura makes landfall, leaving damage in its wake
- Laura weakens to a Category 1 hurricane, aims for Arkansas