Veterans Day: Deals, promotions, and offers for veterans and active military

(WKRG) — In honor of Veterans Day, here’s a list of the discount offers and promotions available to all active and retired military service members on Monday, Nov. 11.

Denny’s offering complimentary Build Your own Grand Slam for veterans

Baumhower’s donating 5% of Veterans Day proceeds to National Veterans Foundation

Olive Garden Free entrees will be served to past and current military service members.

Publix 10% discount offered to all military service members.

Sonny’s BBQ Veterans and active members will receive free pulled or sliced pork big deal combo (dine-in only).

MOD Pizza Receive a free MOD-size pizza or salad with purchase of a pizza or salad of equal or greater value. Available in-store only, at participating U.S. MOD locations, while supplies last. Limit one (1) per customer. Cannot be combined with other offers, discounts, or promotions. Taxes may apply.

AMC Theaters AMC Stub members with a valid military I.D. can receive a free large popcorn all weekend long at participating theaters.

O’Charley’s All active and retired military service members are invited to enjoy a free meal from O’Charley’s’ “Veterans Thank You Menu”

Golden Corral All military personnel enjoy a free dinner buffet and beverage from 5-9 p.m

Logan’s Roadhouse All active duty and retired U.S. military personnel enjoy a free meal from the American Roadhouse menu in honor of Veterans Day. This offer is available from 3-6 p.m. at all Logan’s Roadhouse restaurants nationwide

Cracker Barrel Receive a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake or its Pumpkin Pie Latte at all 660 Cracker Barrel locations nationwide

Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens To honor members of the U.S. armed forces for Veterans Day, the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens will offer complimentary single-day Zoo admission to military veterans and active duty service members Saturday, November 9, 2019 through Monday, November 11, 2019. The Zoo’s year-round 20% discount for military will remain applicable to members of their party.

In addition, all active and retired service members will receive complimentary admission to the Upland or Rainforest course at Seminole Aerial Adventures. Members of their party will receive 20% off admission to the course of their choice.

