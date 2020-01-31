Vanilla Ice, Coolio & others to perform at old Bama Jam main stage

NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN) — Ronnie Gilley announced Wednesday that more big-name musicians will be coming to perform during his Memorial Day Weekend concert series on the old Bama Jam grounds.

The developer said in addition to Brett Young and Nelly, the following artists will be performing on the old Bama Jam main stage:

Rob Base

Coolio

CC Music Factory

Tone Loc

Vanilla Ice

Brett Kissel

Parker McCollum

Lee Greenwood

Brett Young

Nelly

Also, to give a chance to those who were paid after the initial announcement, Gilley said the deadline for the introductory ticket prices will be extended to this upcoming Sunday at 9 p.m. For $50, visitors will be able to attend the Rock N Country and Memorial Day series in their entirety with the weekend passes.

You can watch Gilley’s social media announcement below.

