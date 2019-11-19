USPS Operation Santa allows you to help St. Nick fulfill Christmas wishes

(WIAT) — The United States Postal Service gets thousands of letters for Santa during the holidays. While you might expect St. Nick to be able to handle it all on his own, the USPS knows that’s not true.

So the company has begun Operation Santa to help.

The initiative is set up to where people can “adopt” or intercept a letter and take it off Santa’s plate. If you choose to adopt the letter, you can help fulfill the wish and buy the gift the child or family asked for.

The letters are available for adoption right now and gifts must be brought to a USPS by Dec. 21 in order to get to its destination on time.

You have the chance to be a real-life Santa Claus this Christmas!

To learn more about the initiative and to help Santa, click here.

