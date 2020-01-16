Student injured, SUV driver killed in school bus crash in Mobile

UPDATE (9:30 a.m.) — Mobile Fire-Rescue officials now say just one student was injured in this morning’s accident. That student was taken by private vehicle to the hospital with minor injuries.

UPDATE (8:40 a.m.) — Students on the bus were heading to Calloway Smith Middle School.

UPDATE (7:45 a.m.) — The driver of the SUV has died. Several of the children on the bus were injured, two students were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Officials say the driver of the SUV was in the opposite lanes and lost control of the car. The SUV hit the bus head-on.

UPDATE (7:41 a.m.) — Mobile Fire-Rescue confirms that one person has died in this morning’s crash.

UPDATE (7:22 a.m.) — Mobile Fire-Rescue confirms that two people have been taken to the hospital, one in an ambulance and one in a private car.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crews are responding to a school bus crash in Mobile. It happened just before 6:50 a.m. near Government and Michigan. It’s not clear which students from which school were on the bus. We are working to get more information.

