University of North Florida installs ‘pizza ATM’ on campus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CNN) — A vending machine — dubbed the pizzaATM — has recently been installed in one of the residence halls on the University of North Florida’s campus.
According to the company, the pizza base is pre-cooked, toppings are added, and then it’s boxed up and placed in a refrigerated compartment.
Once a customer buys a pizza — it’s moved to the convection oven, and is ready to eat in just minutes.
The university says it’s one of the only campuses in the U.S. with this tasty option.
