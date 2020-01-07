University of North Florida installs ‘pizza ATM’ on campus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CNN) — A vending machine — dubbed the pizzaATM — has recently been installed in one of the residence halls on the University of North Florida’s campus.

According to the company, the pizza base is pre-cooked, toppings are added, and then it’s boxed up and placed in a refrigerated compartment.

Once a customer buys a pizza — it’s moved to the convection oven, and is ready to eat in just minutes.

The university says it’s one of the only campuses in the U.S. with this tasty option.

