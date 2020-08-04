Undocumented migrant injured after falling from 30-foot-tall border barrier

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) – Early Sunday morning, Border Patrol agents encountered a woman “in a lot of pain” at the base of the border barrier in Otay Mesa, southeast of Downtown San Diego.

She had apparently fallen while trying to climb down the 30-foot structure.

“She was screaming for help. Luckily, our agents were there to provide that help called EMS (Emergency Medical Services) right away and were able to transport her to the hospital for additional help,” Border Patrol Agent Justin Castrejon said.

Castrejon said the woman told them a smuggler had helped her by telling her where and how to climb the border fence.

“She got over the first fence but after scaling the second one, she fell,” Castrejon said.

It’s not clear how far the 21-year-old undocumented migrant from Mexico plunged onto U.S. soil.

When agents approached the woman she was said to be crying and complaining of pain.

She was taken to a San Diego area hospital, where she was treated for what was described as a minor knee injury and lacerations.

Upon her release from the hospital, Castrejon said the woman was expelled back to Mexico.

“Most of the time smugglers don’t have any regard for the people they are smuggling, they just see them as dollar bills as expendable, for us they’re not expendables they’re human beings and luckily agents were there to provide first aid care after she was abandoned,” said Castrejon.