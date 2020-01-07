U.S. forces designated as ‘terrorists’ after bill passes Iran’s parliament

TEHRAN, IRAN: Iranian parliament speaker Mehdi Karubi addresses MPs at an opening ceremony of the new Majlis (parliament) building 13 March 2001 in Tehran. The building, inspired by Islamic architecture, is equipped with 400 seats and can hold 800 spectators. AFP PHOTO/Henghameh FAHIMI (Photo credit should read HENGHAMEH FAHIMI/AFP via Getty Images)

(CBS/FARS News) — In a unanimous vote, the Iranian parliament has passed a bill that will designate the Pentagon and U.S. military as “terrorist organizations” on Tuesday.

This decision comes days after U.S. armed forces carried out a drone strike near the Baghdad International Airport, killing General Qassem Soleimani. You can read more about that attack here.

The bill also calls for the Iranian government to provide $220 million to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The funds will be used to “reinforce its defense power in vengeance for General Soleimani’s assassination,” according to Iranian state media.

The U.S. declared the IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization back in Apr. 2018.

LATEST POSTS