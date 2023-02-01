SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods has announced new changes meant to improve team member relationships and workplace culture in the U.S.

According to a media release from the Arkansas-based food production and marketing company, the changes to domestic policies and practices will be related to “healthcare and overall wellness.” These moves come in addition to recent compensation benefits that the corporation has already announced.

Over the past year, Tyson has invested more than $50 million in “thank you bonuses” and $100 million in wage increases for U.S. hourly employees. Another $20 million was invested to offer longer parental leave, additional mental health support and other wellness and health plan benefits at no additional cost to team members.

The company’s parental leave program now includes eight weeks of paid leave for mothers and two weeks of paid leave for anyone with a spouse or partner who gave birth to “provide bonding time with their new family member,” according to the release. Tyson also offers adoptive parents four weeks of paid parental leave.

“This is yet another step that Tyson Foods is taking to show how we align our actions with our values and prioritize the health and wellbeing of our team members,” said Johanna Soderstrom, Chief People Officer, Tyson Foods. “The new offerings reinforce our commitment to ensuring we offer equitable and market competitive programs to our team members and align with our vision to become the most sought-after place to work.”

Beginning this spring, Tyson team members will also have access to a “personalized well-being portal” including features such as physical, emotional, financial and social wellness resources.