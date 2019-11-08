Breaking News
Trump says he’ll invite #MAGAChallenge rap video winner to White House for performance

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, before boarding Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to Lexington, Ky., for a campaign rally. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WIAT) — A recent Twitter trend has the president taking notice.

The #MAGAChallenge was started back in September by a man named Bryson Gray and it shows him rapping about his support for Donald Trump while he wears a variety of “Make America Great Again” hats. The video is captioned, “MAGA BOY. #MAGACHALLENGE I want y’all to [make] your own rap to it too and tag me! Let’s make liberals cry!”

The post was then retweeted by the president who then offered to bring the “winner” of the #MAGAChallenge to the White House to perform.

Since Trump’s tweet, people have been posting their own “MAGA” inspired raps in hopes to catch the eye of the president.

