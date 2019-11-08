Trump says he’ll invite #MAGAChallenge rap video winner to White House for performance

WASHINGTON D.C. (WIAT) — A recent Twitter trend has the president taking notice.
The #MAGAChallenge was started back in September by a man named Bryson Gray and it shows him rapping about his support for Donald Trump while he wears a variety of “Make America Great Again” hats. The video is captioned, “MAGA BOY. #MAGACHALLENGE I want y’all to [make] your own rap to it too and tag me! Let’s make liberals cry!”
The post was then retweeted by the president who then offered to bring the “winner” of the #MAGAChallenge to the White House to perform.
Since Trump’s tweet, people have been posting their own “MAGA” inspired raps in hopes to catch the eye of the president.