Trump says he’ll invite #MAGAChallenge rap video winner to White House for performance

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, before boarding Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to Lexington, Ky., for a campaign rally. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WIAT) — A recent Twitter trend has the president taking notice.

The #MAGAChallenge was started back in September by a man named Bryson Gray and it shows him rapping about his support for Donald Trump while he wears a variety of “Make America Great Again” hats. The video is captioned, “MAGA BOY. #MAGACHALLENGE I want y’all to [make] your own rap to it too and tag me! Let’s make liberals cry!”

MAGA BOY. #MAGACHALLENGE I want y’all to your own rap to it too then tag me! Lets make liberals cry! 😂 pic.twitter.com/vQ9cBr5XJV — Bryson Gray (@SuriusVsVodka) September 14, 2019

The post was then retweeted by the president who then offered to bring the “winner” of the #MAGAChallenge to the White House to perform.

I will be announcing the winners of the #MAGACHALLENGE and inviting them to the @WhiteHouse to meet with me and perform. Good luck! https://t.co/3PYzOvYz17 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2019

Since Trump’s tweet, people have been posting their own “MAGA” inspired raps in hopes to catch the eye of the president.

I hope you’ll consider my #MAGAChallenge, Mr. President. I had a blast making this. pic.twitter.com/YAd2VnaLR4 — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) November 8, 2019

