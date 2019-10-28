Trump praises military dog injured in raid that killed ISIS leader

President Trump declassified this photo of a dog hailed as a hero in Saturday’s ISIS raid (Twitter | @POTUS)

(CBS & CNN) — Sunday, President Trump tweeted a “declassified” photo of a military dog injured in a raid that resulted in the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

President Trump commended the “beautiful” and “talented” pup for its heroic efforts in “capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS.”

We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi! pic.twitter.com/PDMx9nZWvw — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2019

The Belgian Malinois was electrocuted after al-Baghdadi detonated a suicide vest in the early Saturday morning raid at his Syrian compound, a U.S. defense official told CNN. Three children died in the blast.

According to President Trump, no U.S. military members were injured or killed in the operation.

The dog’s name is not being released at this time, as that information remains classified. The very good boy, or girl, has returned to service after receiving treatment, and without a doubt, treats.

