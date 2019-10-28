Trump praises military dog injured in raid that killed ISIS leader

(CBS & CNN) — Sunday, President Trump tweeted a “declassified” photo of a military dog injured in a raid that resulted in the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
President Trump commended the “beautiful” and “talented” pup for its heroic efforts in “capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS.”
The Belgian Malinois was electrocuted after al-Baghdadi detonated a suicide vest in the early Saturday morning raid at his Syrian compound, a U.S. defense official told CNN. Three children died in the blast.
According to President Trump, no U.S. military members were injured or killed in the operation.
The dog’s name is not being released at this time, as that information remains classified. The very good boy, or girl, has returned to service after receiving treatment, and without a doubt, treats.
