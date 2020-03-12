Troy tells students to stay home ahead of coronavirus outbreak

TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — Troy University students will have to get their education through “alternate delivery methods” starting next Monday, according to an announcement by the Office of University Relations.

“Students are encouraged to stay home, but residence halls will remain open for students who need housing,” the release states. “All campuses will remain open, and faculty and staff will continue normal operations.”

Student dining and other campus services will continue to “operate as normal.”

“We chose to make this transition out of an abundance of caution to mitigate risk and prevent exposure or spread of the virus on our campuses,” said Dr. Lance Tatum, Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, who leads the University’s ad-hoc coronavirus task force.

“Troy University is Alabama’s leading public provider of online learning and a pioneer in distance learning,” he added. “We have the experience, expertise, and technology to make this transition in a manner that will ensure continuity of learning for all students. Most classes will transition to the Canvas online platform. For certain classes that do not easily translate to an online platform, alternative delivery methods will be made available.”

This comes after the university canceled all domestic and international travel until April 6. Study abroad programs have also been put on hold indefinitely, and intercollegiate athletic events are suspended as well.

Troy operates an information page on its actions concerning the coronavirus, which you can access here, and a special email for parents and others to get information from. That address is coronavirus@troy.edu.

To date, there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alabama.

