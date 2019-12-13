KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A ramp from I-40 E in Knoxville will be closed for several hours Friday after a tractor-trailer carrying thousands of pounds of candy, including mint M&Ms, overturned.
The I-40 E ramp to Papermill Drive was blocked around 5:30 a.m. Friday after a tractor-trailer overturned.
Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi tweeted early Friday that the ramp will be closed for several hours Friday and the tractor-trailer was carrying 35,000 pounds of candy.
Nagi told WJHL that one of the trucks was parked on the ramp at exit 383, and the other truck lost control, overturned and hit the parked semi from the back.
No word on the status of the driver as of 7:00 a.m.
This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.
Latest Posts
- Register for YMCA Camp Cosby
- Clean Sweep for LSU at college football awards show
- UPDATE: 125 year old Grambling church burns down overnight
- Tractor-trailer carrying 35,000 pounds of candy, including mint M&Ms, overturns on I-40 E ramp in Knoxville
- Sherman, Jenkins among 32 nominees for NFL Man Of Year award