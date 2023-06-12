A tour goes through the Lockport Caves in 2021 (WIVB)

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A tour boat capsized Monday while inside Lockport Cave with passengers onboard, according to local police.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured or how the boat capsized.

The Lockport Cave is located east of Niagara Falls and northeast of Buffalo, New York.

Tours have been conducted inside the cave system, which was created roughly 150 years ago, since 1977. The water in the cave itself is roughly 4 to 6 feet deep, according to a 2021 story about the cave by Nexstar’s WIVB.

Multiple agencies were responding to assist Monday. The streets surrounding the Lockport Cave were also closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.