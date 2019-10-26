Tornado damage in Mobile County

Cottage Hill past McFarland
(WKRG) — Viewer videos and photos show the tornado and damage throughout Mobile County.
Tornado spotted on Snow Rd. and Airport
Jamaica Dr. near Box Rd., Semmes, Ala.
Janiece McLean, Spring Brook Farms off Johnson Rd.
Box Rd., Semmes, Ala.
Meteorologist, Caroline Carithers, is on Johnson Rd. surveying tornado damage
Ashley Walzak, Wilmer Georgetown and Mason Ferry
WKRG News 5, Live damage
Thomasville tornado damage
Apparent tornado spotted in Axis.
News 5 viewer Clint Cavender caught video of a trampoline flying through the air during the storms Friday.
