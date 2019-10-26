Tornado damage in Mobile County

Cottage Hill past McFarland

(WKRG) — Viewer videos and photos show the tornado and damage throughout Mobile County.

Tornado spotted on Snow Rd. and Airport

Jamaica Dr. near Box Rd., Semmes, Ala.

Janiece McLean, Spring Brook Farms off Johnson Rd.

Box Rd., Semmes, Ala.

Meteorologist, Caroline Carithers, is on Johnson Rd. surveying tornado damage

Ashley Walzak, Wilmer Georgetown and Mason Ferry

South of Cottage Hill Road photo: Alencia Davis

WKRG News 5, Live damage

Thomasville tornado damage

Apparent tornado spotted in Axis.

News 5 viewer Clint Cavender caught video of a trampoline flying through the air during the storms Friday.

