To save Everglades, guardians fight time — and climate

In this Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, photo, an alligator prowls the waters in the Big Cypress National Preserve in Florida. Formed roughly 5,000 years ago, ironically enough, during a time of sea-level rise, the glades once comprised an area twice the size of New Jersey. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

(AP) – Formed roughly 5,000 years ago, the Everglades once comprised an area twice the size of New Jersey.

But over just the last century, about half of their original footprint has been lost _ plowed under or paved over as South Florida’s 8 million inhabitants claimed it for their homes, livelihoods and recreation.

Nearly two decades and $4 billion into a sweeping restoration program, new data about the pace of climate change has raised questions about how much of the park can ever be regained.