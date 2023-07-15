BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Michael Burham escaped from jail in Warren County, Pennsylvania just before midnight on July 6. He was on the run for over a week before being captured on July 15. Here is a timeline of events in this case.

Burham is the prime suspect in the killing of 34-year-old Kala Hodgkin in Jamestown, N.Y. earlier this spring. He evaded police for nearly two weeks after that incident, allegedly kidnapping an elderly couple in Pennsylvania before hiding out in South Carolina. He was eventually captured and brought back to Western New York in late June before being extradited to Pennsylvania to face kidnapping charges. Charges have not yet been filed in relation to Hodgkin’s death.

Court documents obtained by News 4 on Thursday provided further information as to Burham’s actions during his time on the run in May.

May 9: Burham books a hotel room in Warren, Pennsylvania, with a checkout date of May 11.

Pre-May 11: Burham rents a vehicle from Enterprise Rent-a-Car in Warren.

May 11: Jamestown police find a woman’s body with apparent gunshot wounds at a William Street residence and respond to a car fire on Fulton Street. The woman whose car was set on fire stated that Burham, her ex-boyfriend, allegedly attempted to break into her home and proceeded to set the vehicle ablaze. The rented vehicle was believed to be observed in the vicinity of both instances.

On or about May 11, Burham returns his rental vehicle to Enterprise and checks out of the hotel. The rental vehicle associated with Burham was recovered in Warren.

May 12: The deceased woman is identified as 34-year-old Kala Hodgkin, a mother of three children ages 8, 11 and 14.

May 20: Burham, considered a “prime suspect” in Hodgkin’s killing, allegedly kidnaps a couple in Pennsylvania while on the run. An individual contacts police stating she is concerned about her parents, as they had not attended their granddaughter’s soccer game. The individual says her parents are not at their Sheffield residence and their 2022 Honda CRV is also missing. A missing/endangered persons alert for the victims is generated by police as a result.

May 21: The missing victims are located alive in a North Charleston, South Carolina cemetery. The victims tell police they were kidnapped at gunpoint from their residence and identify Burham as the kidnapper. Their vehicle is located near the cemetery.

Inside the vehicle, police find a note that appears to be written by Burham to his father, which reads:

Wally Burham

[redacted phone number]

Hey Dad, I’m safe for

Now. Just left the area.

Sorry for all the problems

I caused the family.

I quit drinking since May 10th

I’m not sorry for what I

Did, however I do feel

Terrible about the children.

I would like [redacted] and

(illegible) to adopt [redacted]. Talk

To you soon. Love Mike.

PS – Have [redacted] transfer the

Phone to your name

May 24: Burham is captured in South Carolina after leading police on a manhunt that stretched nearly two weeks.

June 14: Burham appears in federal court in Buffalo before being extradited to Pennsylvania.

July 6: Burham breaks out of Warren County Jail using exercise equipment and bed sheets. He was last seen at 11:20 p.m.

July 7: In the evening hours, police surround a building near 3rd Avenue and Water Street in Warren and attempt to obtain a search warrant. Burham was not in the building.

July 8: Police say they believe that Burham is still in the nearby area and announce a reward of $7,500 from the U.S. Marshals and $2,000 from the Warren County Crime Stoppers for information leading to his capture.

July 9: Police announce they have found a stockpile of supplies they believe belonged to Burham.

July 10: Pennsylvania State Police say they believe Burham continues to be in the nearby area and remain confident he will be captured.

July 11: The reward for info on Burham increases to nearly $20,000.

July 12: Police say they have “additional concerns” that Burham could be armed.

July 13: Police release a photo of a stash believed to belong to Burham, containing food, clothing and other items. The stash was found in a wooded area near Warren.

July 14: Police release a video of a man walking in a neighborhood that they believe to be the first confirmed sighting of Burham, captured on a doorbell camera at a home south of the City of Warren.

July 15: Police say the video released on July 14 was not actually Burham. However, they believe that Burham was in the area south of Warren around the same time.

July 15: Burham is captured in his ninth day on the run. Sources confirm the news to News 4 shortly after 6 p.m.

