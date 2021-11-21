The hottest cars on the market right now in each state

(iSeeCars) – The microchip shortage continues to impact car sales as production interruptions have lowered the supply of new and used cars. Demand for new and used cars slowed slightly in October, as elevated car prices may have deterred consumers from buying a car until prices stabilize.

Analyzing over 250,000 new and used cars sold in October 2021, iSeeCars.com found that overall, the average new car takes 31.7 days to sell and the average used car takes 44.7 days to sell. Both new and used cars are selling slower than in September, where the average for new cars was 24.6 days and the average for used cars was 32.8 days.

Fastest-Selling New Cars by State

What were October’s fastest-selling new cars across the country? Here are the new vehicles in the highest demand by state:

Fastest-Selling New Car in Each State – October 2021 State Vehicle Average Days to Sell Alabama Subaru Outback 8.1 Alaska – – Arizona Nissan Rogue 8.0 Arkansas Hyundai Elantra 8.2 California Toyota Highlander Hybrid 8.3 Colorado Genesis GV80 8.6 Connecticut BMW X3 10.3 Delaware – – Florida Toyota Camry Hybrid 8.3 Georgia Nissan Rogue 8.1 Hawaii Subaru Outback 11.7 Idaho Hyundai Palisade 12.2 Illinois Honda HR-V 8.9 Indiana Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 8.0 Iowa Honda CR-V 8.6 Kansas Jeep Gladiator 11.2 Kentucky Subaru Outback 8.6 Louisiana Toyota Tacoma 9.7 Maine BMW X3 9.7 Maryland Subaru Crosstrek 8.6 Massachusetts Lexus RX 350 8.6 Michigan Honda CR-V 9.9 Minnesota Hyundai Santa Cruz 11.1 Mississippi Toyota Highlander 8.3 Missouri Toyota Tacoma 8.7 Montana Hyundai Palisade 8.8 Nebraska Subaru Outback 11.3 Nevada Lexus RX 350 10.0 New Hampshire Hyundai Tucson Hybrid 13.4 New Jersey Honda Civic 9.0 New Mexico BMW X3 13.1 New York Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 8.2 North Carolina Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 9.4 North Dakota – – Ohio Honda Civic 8.4 Oklahoma Hyundai Venue 9.2 Oregon Subaru Crosstrek 12.3 Pennsylvania Subaru Crosstrek 8.0 Rhode Island Subaru Forester 10.4 South Carolina Toyota Camry Hybrid 8.8 South Dakota – – Tennessee Toyota RAV4 9.6 Texas Toyota Corolla 8.0 Utah Jeep Cherokee 9.9 Vermont – – Virginia Jeep Wrangler 8.1 Washington Toyota Highlander Hybrid 8.5 West Virginia Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 10.0 Wisconsin Ford Bronco 9.1 Wyoming – –

The fastest-selling new car in the most states is the Subaru Outback in four.

SUVs are the fastest-selling vehicle type in 38 states.

Hybrid cars are the fastest sellers in seven states.

The fastest-selling new vehicle across all states is a tie among the Nissan Rogue in Arizona, the Subaru Crosstrek in Pennsylvania, the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited in Indiana, and the Toyota Corolla in Texas. All take eight days to sell.

Fastest-Selling Used Cars by State

Here are the fastest-selling used cars by state:

Fastest-Selling Used Car in Each State – October 2021 State Vehicle Average Days to Sell Alabama Lexus Nx 300 8.1 Alaska Toyota Tacoma 26.8 Arizona Porsche 911 17.0 Arkansas Hyundai Kona 16.0 California Toyota Highlander Hybrid 9.8 Colorado Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 14.7 Connecticut Mitsubishi Outlander 21.8 Delaware Toyota Corolla 16.8 Florida Mitsubishi Mirage G4 13.6 Georgia Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 9.2 Hawaii Hyundai Kona 8.1 Idaho Volkswagen Jetta 29.5 Illinois Honda HR-V 8.9 Indiana Toyota Rav4 Hybrid 20.1 Iowa Subaru Outback 18.1 Kansas Nissan Versa 15.0 Kentucky Mitsubishi Outlander 20.2 Louisiana Chevrolet Corvette 13.2 Maine Ram Pickup 1500 Classic 43.0 Maryland Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 8.8 Massachusetts GMC Canyon 13.2 Michigan Kia Telluride 24.0 Minnesota Volkswagen Atlas 22.3 Mississippi Kia Soul 20.0 Missouri Mitsubishi Outlander 8.8 Montana Chevrolet Traverse 28.6 Nebraska Chevrolet Suburban 30.1 Nevada Audi A4 12.0 New Hampshire Hyundai Kona 20.0 New Jersey Mini Hardtop 4 Door 9.7 New Mexico Kia Forte 23.9 New York Tesla Model 3 26.0 North Carolina Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 10.1 North Dakota Chevrolet Colorado 27.0 Ohio Audi A6 16.5 Oklahoma Volkswagen Tiguan 15.8 Oregon Chrysler Pacifica 9.8 Pennsylvania Acura ILX 13.2 Rhode Island – – South Carolina Subaru Forester 19.1 South Dakota GMC Terrain 31.1 Tennessee Mazda CX-5 11.4 Texas BMW 4 Series 11.9 Utah Jeep Cherokee 8.5 Vermont Kia Sorento 22.0 Virginia Mitsubishi Mirage G4 8.4 Washington Tesla Model 3 9.8 West Virginia Subaru Impreza 15.0 Wisconsin Mercedes-Benz C-Class 20.6 Wyoming Jeep Renegade 36.7

The fastest-selling used car is a tie between the Hyundai Kona and the Mitsubishi Outlander in three states.

SUVs are the most represented vehicle type as the fastest-selling used car type in 26 states.

The fastest-selling used car across all states is a tie between the Hyundai Kona in Hawaii and the Lexus NX 300 in Alabama. Each took 8.1 days to sell.

Buyers who are making a new or used car purchase might have difficulty finding these in-demand vehicles, and may end up paying a premium for them in the used car marketplace amid microchip-related inventory constraints. As demand continues to outpace supply for new cars, consumers should act quickly if they see their desired vehicle for sale, and buyers may have to be flexible on color and trim options for in-demand models.

