Texas substitute teacher fired after assaulting student

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (CNN NEWSOURCE) — A substitute teacher in Texas has been charged with assaulting one of her students.

Tiffany Shadell Lankford, 32, was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated assault. A cell phone video showed Lankford repeatedly and violently punching a female student. In the video, which has circulated across social media, the student was actually seated at a desk while her classmates looked on. There’s no word on the condition of the assault victim, but she was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

School officials were alerted when the assault was underway and quickly removed Lankford from the classroom. She was subsequently fired. Administrators say nothing could justify what they saw on the video.

Lankford had been working for the Hays Consolidated Independent School District since August.

LATEST POSTS