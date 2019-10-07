Texas parent fulfills longtime dream by earning GED at 53 years old

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) – A Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District parent recently fulfilled her dream of earning a GED through the district’s Parental Engagement Program.

Zoila Arauz, parent and grandmother of PSJA ISD students, completed her GED in Spanish last month on Sept. 13 after participating in the free classes offered through the PSJA Parental Engagement Program.

“I wanted to show my kids that if I can continue my education, so can they,” Arauz said. “As parents, the best inheritance we can leave our kids is an education.”

According to Arauz, like her son currently taking courses through PSJA’s Early College Program at PSJA North Early College High School, she plans to enroll in classes at South Texas College. She also hopes to continue taking ESL classes through the PSJA Parental Engagement Program.

“When we are young, we don’t realize the value of education,” she said regarding her dream of finally finishing school. “It is something we realize until we are adults.”

Through the district’s nationally recognized parent program, each year over 6,000 PSJA ISD parents participate in free classes in any of the eight Parent/Community Education Centers throughout the tri-city area.

At these centers, parents are able to earn college credit and certifications through partners like South Texas College and the Region One Education Service Center.

Courses available include: ESL, GED, Citizenship, Nutrition Arts & Crafts, Welding, Auto Mechanics and even Security Guard Certifications. Since the program’s inception, hundreds of PSJA ISD parents have earned their GED and continued their education through the program.

