Texas mom tackles man accused of peeping in her daughter’s window

Lake Jackson, Texas (WIAT) — A mom in Lake Jackson, Texas tackled a man, who she says looked into her daughter’s bedroom.

CBS DFW reports police dashcam footage caught the moment Phyllis Pena tackled the man who she says was outside her home looking at her 15-year-old daughter.

The mom called police and he tried to run away —- before she tackled him.

When officers arrived they arrested the suspect, named 19-year-old Zane Hawkins. Hawkins faces charges including possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest, and resisting arrest.

