Texas asks Supreme Court to repeal a California travel ban

National

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this June 22, 2017, file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas. Paxton on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a California law that forbids California state employees using taxpayer-funded business trips to expos or conferences in Texas. California adopted the sanctions in response to a 2017 Texas law allowing foster care and adoption agencies to deny services based on religious beliefs. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

(AP) — The Texas attorney general asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a California law prohibiting state employees from using taxpayer-funded business trips to expos or conferences in Texas.

Attorney General Ken Paxton asked the high court to reverse the ban on Monday, the Houston Chronicle reported. The Supreme Court has exclusive jurisdiction over civil disputes between states.

California adopted the ban following a 2017 Texas law that allows foster care and adoption agencies to deny services for religious beliefs.

Supporters say the law does not discriminate because it requires the agencies to make referrals to other organizations. But opponents argue the law gives child placement offices legal authority to discriminate against the LGBT community and others.

