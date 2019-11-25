Tennessee employee rushes to pregnant woman’s aid, going in to labor in front of store

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local moving company employee jumped into action Thursday evening. Victor Delarosa, who works for College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk and Moving company, rushed to a pregnant woman’s aid as she was going into labor right in front of the store on North 6th Avenue.

Our sister station, WATE 6 On Your Side reporter Elizabeth Kuebel spoke with Delarosa, who said he’s been thinking about the woman all day.

Delarosa was outside cleaning up after his shift when he says he saw the woman in pain.

“I was comforting her at the time, trying to talk to her, calm her down,” he said.

He immediately called 911.

“I was a little worried. What if they didn’t get here on time, what if I had to do this, just a lot of what if’s,” he said.

One day since the incident, he doesn’t know much about the woman he helped, but he wants to make sure she’s ok.

“We’d like to send something to her, to the family, or if she can reach out to us, or if we can do anything to help in any way,” said Delarosa.

Delarosa’s plea is for anyone that knows her to help him and his company get in touch.

“See how she is, how the baby is, if she’s doing alright. We’re really worried about her. If we can find her, anybody that knows information about her to let us know. That would be the most important thing, her well being and her safety,” he said.

If anyone knows a way for the moving company to connect with the woman you can give their office a call.

