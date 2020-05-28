Teen drowns at Chewacla State Park in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police say a Montgomery teen has drowned in a tragic swimming accident in the lake area of Chewacla State Park in Auburn.

The Lee County Coroner has identified the victim as 18-year-old Jamari Smith.

Tuesday, May 27, at 4:30 p.m. Auburn Police and Fire Personnel, along with EMS Paramedics responded to an accidental drowning call in the 100 blocks of Shell Toomer Parkway.

Smith was with friends swimming at the lake when he apparently became tired and went under, the Lee County Coroner reports. 911 was then called.

“The victim, an 18-year-old male from Montgomery, Alabama, was extracted from the water by first responders, upon arrival to the scene. CPR was immediately performed on the victim to resuscitate him and was continued when Emergency Medical personnel arrived on the scene,” said Assistant Chief of Police Clarance Stewart.

The teen was transported by ambulance to East Alabama Medical Center’s Emergency Room, where he continued to receive lifesaving treatment.

“Tragically, those efforts were unsuccessful, and the victim was pronounced deceased by an Emergency Room Physician at 6:05 p.m.,” shared Stewart.

All indications are the victim died as a result of an accidental drowning. However, Auburn police continue investigating.