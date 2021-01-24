Ted Cruz vs. Seth Rogen: Republican Texas senator and actor take shots over Twitter

Ted Cruz and Seth Rogen engaged in a war of words on Twitter over the weekend (AP Photos)

(KXAN) — A feud was ignited early Sunday morning when actor Seth Rogen took to Twitter to fire off a single sentence at Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz: “Everyone who made that film would hate you.”

The beef began when Cruz responded to a tweet from MGM Studios asking, “What was the first film you saw in theaters?” Cruz answered that the first movie he’d seen in a theater was a revival of Disney’s 1940 animated film “Fantasia.”

“It scared me; I cried–I was 4. My Mom had to take me out,” Cruz tweeted. “Good times.”

The answer, apparently, irked Rogen, best known for roles in comedies like “Knocked Up” and “Superbad.”

“Everyone who made that film would hate you,” Rogen responded.

Everyone who made that film would hate you. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 22, 2021

Rogen’s response racked up over 38,000 likes and Cruz eventually responded, saying: “They’re all dead. So I think we’re good. And Walt Disney was a Republican. Even though you behave online like a Marxist with Tourette’s (screaming “F U! F U!” is really, really clever), your movies are typically pretty funny. I’m sure you hate that I enjoy them.”

They’re all dead. So I think we’re good. And Walt Disney was a Republican.



Even though you behave online like a Marxist with Tourette’s (screaming “F U! F U!” is really, really clever), your movies are typically pretty funny.



I’m sure you hate that I enjoy them. https://t.co/ImVm26QWb8 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 23, 2021

Rogen quickly clapped back at Cruz’s response — and mocking of Tourette’s syndrome:

“As someone who has Tourette’s in their family (and also has a very mild case himself), I once again take great pleasure in telling you to go f— yourself. (Also VERY few cases of Tourette’s manifest in uncontrollable swearing. Most cases, like mine, manifest in twitching.)

Not yet finished, Rogen responded to his own tweet, adding: “Also you’re a f—— fascist. Shut up and go away.”

Next, Rogen fired off a new tweet, saying simply: “All jokes aside, @tedcruz is a fascist piece of s—.”

This prompted a response from Cruz, who answered:

“All jokes aside, @Sethrogen is a moron. It’s your party that believes in govt power: to shut your business, to oppress your faith & to censor your speech. Anyone who disagrees, they try to cancel. BTW, a lot of folks in Hollywood are conservative—& muzzled by the fascist Left.”

Cruz did not appear to acknowledge his usage of Tourette’s as an insult, although it didn’t draw only the wrath of Rogen.

Many in Cruz’s replies pointed out an ill-informed and offensive use of referencing Tourette’s Syndrome as an insult.

“This isn’t the 90s, Tourette’s isn’t a punchline anymore,” wrote one user.

“Why are you mocking special needs people who have Tourette’s syndrome?” Project Lincoln committee member David Weissman asked.

Another user answered: “Mocking an incurable neurological condition which millions of people spend a lifetime managing is… absolutely on-brand for you, Ted.”

KXAN has reached out to Senator Cruz’s office for comment.