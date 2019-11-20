Teacher adopts special needs student whose mother died

AYER, Mass. (WCVB/CNN NEWSOURCE) — A teacher in Massachusetts has opened her home to a student with Down syndrome after his mother recently died of cancer.

“I fell in love with him instantly and as she got sicker that year, I just thought ‘What is she going to do,'” Kerry Bremer said.

Bremer met Jake and his mom, Jean Manning, over four years ago. She knew Jean was battling terminal breast cancer. After talking to her husband and three children, Bremer made Jean an offer, mom to mom.

“‘If you need a back up plan for Jake, then our family is happy to make him part of our family,’ and she said ‘I’ll sleep better tonight than I have slept in a long time,'” she said.

Jake spent the next few years getting to know Bremer’s family, sharing weekends and holidays with them. Bremer’s children, Kaitlyn, Kristen and Jonathan quickly embraced Jake’s loving and joyful nature.

For Bremer’s husband, Dave, Jake was an easy sell.

“When I first met him when he was in Kerry’ class, it was fun, but when we first decided to do this and i met him, it was ‘You’re Dad? You’re Dave the Dad?’ And that was it for a very long time,” he said. “I was Dave the Dad.”

Last week, in a heartbeat, Jean died. Jake’s backup family was ready.

“My mom went to heaven,” Jake said. “Queen is my mom.”

Bremer said the real hero is Jean, a dying mother who selflessly prepared her son for a safe and loving future.

“We shared our boy and she will live on here in this house,” she said.

The Bremers are now Jake’s guardians. Friends of Jean Manning have set up a GoFundMe page to help support Jake and the Bremer family.

