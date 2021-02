On Friday, 21-year-old Jasmine Harrison set a new world record as the youngest female to complete a solo row across the Atlantic Ocean.

Harrison arrived in Antigua Friday– completed the nearly 3,000 mile journey in 70 days, 3 hours, and 48 minutes.

There were 21 boats from around the world that took part in the event. They departed from the Canary Islands back in December.

