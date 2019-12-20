Taco Bell to unveil 21 new $1 Menu items in 2020

(WIAT) — Taco Bell will be bringing the heat to kick off the new year as they will bring in 21 new menu items for only a dollar in 2020.

“It’s more important than ever before that we give fans the crave-able food they not only want, but can afford, and we’ve built our menu with some of our most innovative items from $1 to $5 to ensure there is something for everyone,” said Melissa Friebe, Senior Vice President, Brand Marketing and Consumer Insights at Taco Bell.

Some of the new items will be older menu items from years past including Double Stacked Tacos which will be available in Nacho Crunch, Chipotle Cheddar and Reaper Ranch.

The items will kickoff starting Dec. 26 with the Double Stacked Tacos in a $5 Cravings Box.

