Sweet homecoming proposal video of Florida teens with Down syndrome goes viral

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

An invitation to a homecoming dance in Florida is getting a lot of love on social media and made national news.

(CNN) – An invitation to a homecoming dance in Florida is getting a lot of love on social media and made national news.

David Cowan, 19, surprised his girlfriend, 18-year-old Saris Garcia, with the invitation while she was cheering at her school’s football game Thursday for Lake Brantley High School.

She joyfully said yes.

The cute couple both have Down Syndrome and have known each other for most of their lives.

The couple went to the Seminole High School prom on Saturday and had a blast.

The invitation video has been viewed millions of times on social media.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

ONE CLASS AT A TIME sponsored by eCO Credit Union

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

CBS 42 College Football Challenge

CLICK HERE TO PLAY!

CBS 42 College Football Saturday

Check out all the latest sports news now!

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events